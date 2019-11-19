The network has ridiculed the collapse of the latest military drone in Russia
In the Ryazan region, Russia, during testing of the latest military unmanned “Orion” had an emergency. He fell near an apartment building. No one was hurt. This writes Politeka citing Russian media.
Users on the network started to joke on the topic of new challenges:
“At least it’s not radioactive?”, “There is nothing new and surprising…”, “with unpredictable trajectory?”, “That’s strange. In Voronezh exactly is supposed to happen.”, “Not collapsed, and made a hard landing.”, “Oh, this curvature of the earth”, “Documentaries not their genre. Soyuzmultfilm forever”, “It was a test to destruction.”, “Hello. Why Putin still falling?”.
Previously, we reported that the cartoonist Andrei Petrenko poignantly depicted Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The picture Russian Garant is at the controls of a military fighter with a bomb. The last crossed out the name of the city Voronezh and fixed to Odessa.
“Russia will bomb Odessa to Voronezh was afraid…,” wrote the author of the post.
The publication gathered a lot of likes and reposts.
It was reported that the Internet ridiculed Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has too much “plastic”.
So, Putin in the image of a toad with a crown on his head sitting on the bag of money. At the same time on his hands adorn the watch, and he said “Moscow”. This was the reason for the rapid comments from the users.
There was information that the Internet ridiculed Russian President Vladimir Putin for his “violent” past, when he dragged the suitcases.
“Igor Ivanovich Sechin is now the portfolio. But inconspicuous in the mid-90s, the man was in those 23 years a symbol of unrestrained, unbridled Russian theft”, — stated in the message.
politeka.net