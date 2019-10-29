The network has ridiculed the confusion of Sergei Shoigu during an official meeting

October 29, 2019

В сети высмеяли конфуз Сергея Шойгу на официальной встрече

In the Internet ridiculed ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who during the official meeting broke the microphone

As reported Politeka, pictures to the network leaked Kremlin propagandist Dmitry Smirnov.

So, during a joint appearance with Russian foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Shoigu touched the microphone of the interlocutor, as he was not working. Because of this, he fell from the stands, prompting laughter and astonishment from the audience.

This provoked a sharp reaction from users.

“Inept”, “the Best proof of the approaching transit authority, this is when the propaganda starts to lick the probable receiver”, “the brain is heavy, but empty, only to break is able to”, “Responsible for microphones for this confusion must weigh a kick in the ass”, “Handle UAZ, too,” they write.

