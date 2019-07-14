The network has ridiculed the empty Crimean beaches
Ukrainian blogger showed a photo of the Crimean beaches, “North pole”
In the network appeared the publications that tell about the tourist situation in the Crimea. Despite the fact that the Russian side is at every corner says on the Crimean Peninsula step nowhere step and the influx of tourists and number of tourists per square meter, some locals still inform the society about the real situation.
So, nedvano on the page of the blogger “Roksolana Today&Crimea” on Twitter shows pictures of beaches in different places of the Crimea. The fact that she is a blogger living in the occupied Crimea and sees with his own eyes the actual situation on the Peninsula.
So, the Crimea again won the title of the tourist Mecca and the holiday season is disrupted. The blogger tweeted a few photos depicting deserted sandy beaches with umbrellas and sun beds, which are absolutely deserted. By the way, now the height of the summer season.
The girl signed a few images of rhetorical questions: Belyaus… or the North pole?”, “What is there Jul in the yard?” So, the blogger compares the failure of the tourism and North pole, where people do not live.
Subscribers girls responded to the posts about deserted beaches of the Crimea jokes like “more pigeons than tourists”, “season”, and the like.