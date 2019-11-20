The network has ridiculed the new clip grandmothers of the “detachment of Putin”
November 20, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In the Internet ridiculed new “hit” from the Russian pensioners-those who like Putin
As reported Politeka footage published blogger “Fascists Donetsk” in Twtitter.
“Not to look nervous, because the video may cause vomit,” — said in the message.
Not to look nervous, because the video may cause vomit pic.twitter.com/zuTbgyc3uj
Fascists Donetsk (@fash_donetskij) November 18, 2019
Note that on the scene of the pensioner from “detachment Putin” miss Lord of the Kremlin. This was the reason for caustic ridicule from users.
“The TRASH. Haloperidol will not help. Only to burn!!”, “what a fierce message. God, take their…”, “clinic”, “che “eyes the color of Paradise” such Botox puffy?”, “in believe,” they write.