The network has ridiculed the new law banning Smoking in Russia
News banning Smoking on balconies stunned Russians
In social networks people are divided: some are happy that from above they finally cease to fly other people’s cigarette butts, but most of this initiative was not to the soul, passes Politeka.
The innovation became known on September 26. Individuals for violating the rules faces a fine of up to three thousand rubles. According to the MOE, 60 percent of cases the cause of fires in the balconies becomes the Smoking.
Social networks just exploded from this news:
“First you are forbidden to smoke on the balcony, then it’s that,” wrote user Rottweiller.
Some have suggested that Russia soon and live banned.
Some pointed to the senselessness of such a law, as people do not die from it.
It’s worth noting that Putin has the ban approved:
However, a ban has approved, and some even gloat (natural, all of them non-smokers). People write about how they got the bulls coming into the apartment from unscrupulous neighbors, and was glad when it finally stopped.
It is worth noting that such a law would be introduced in Ukraine. Then netizens reacted very negatively to this news:
“Banned Smoking in public places. What? Hardly anyone follows this law. All public transport in the butts” of, “”we see that we Have a law prohibiting Smoking in public places. What? Who followed this law?” “Oh, I beg of you )) in public places is non-Smoking, cops themselves smoke, to take one example? ??? If cops themselves break the law,” “is Now prohibited to smoke at bus stops, streets and public places and that all right not to smoke??? Not only that smoke-even the boxes alone” — wrote in a network.