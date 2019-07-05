The network has ridiculed the party “Opposition platform For life”
The party “the Opposition platform” called the chief brothel of the country
Today the party “Opposition platform For life” is the main brothel of the country. About this program “good evening”, said its presenter Igor Lesev.
The journalist believes that the representatives of this political force sow hatred and split the country. Also Leshev noted that this party is worse than the Petro Poroshenko and his political force, as they play in their toy opposition.
The most odious personalities of the party are Natalia Korolevska, Serhiy Lyovochkin and Ilya Kiva.
The first and most notorious Lesew believes Natalia Royal. He called her a creature of the party of Tymoshenko and said that if a policy begins to feel sick, it is 100% fosterling Tymoshenko. To those he took Pashinsky, Turchinov, Lyashko, Yatsenyuk. He also noted that Tymoshenko did can breed wild animals.
In second place Lesew in your rating set Levochkin. This character and his TV channel “5 years served Poroshenko”. In the third place is Ilya Kiva, which recently was saying nasty things about your fellow Levochkin. This Lesew concludes that the party “Opposition platform” gathered cesspool.