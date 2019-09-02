The network has ridiculed the plans, “DNR” on capture of new territories
In DNR sights on new territory
The Prime Minister of breakaway Donetsk people’s Republic Alexander Boroday and his henchmen make plans for the conquest of new territories of Ukraine. This was reported on the page in social network Facebook Ukrainian journalist Roman Tsymbalyuk.
Also post the attached photos from the meeting Dnrovtsev.
Boroday Alexander said that in their plan to capture Kiev and then Lvov. He also quoted the sarcastic theses “volunteer Union of Donbass” about plans on Ukraine.
“We’ll get to Kiev and then to Lviv”, “there is No Ukraine”. Mercy we, Ukrainians, will not. Indulgence is possible only after the unconditional surrender of the Germans in 1945. In General, we are one people, without Ukraine, Russia is well, then do. Meanwhile, “volunteer Union of Donbass” in case of need is ready to go to the aid of Regardie to prevent revolution in Russia. Ready to shed their blood and the blood of Russian liberals. Pan Boroday said that the skills they have. Not lying,” wrote the Roman Tsymbalyuk.
Facebook users ridiculed the intentions of his Beard and his minions.
“Yes, and Muscovites are strangers to them! Will beat with pleasure!”, “He has the skills to work his Rubicam mouth, while hybrid trained servicemen doing their jobs.”, “I’m also ready to shed their blood if “it” will come to Ukraine. I am an ethnic Russian, puff pirozek, husband, Russian, retired, invalid, ready too. Let them go, we will show the world, though he do not care how the Russian people will fight for Ukraine”, “provocation gnome .to stop the exchange of prisoners”, “These goats , but in good hands…”, “putler But fellow?”, “What’s true..”, “let go….more hell in Muscovy…”
“The presentation of their codswallop printed in the book ? I understand that with our President this is an option, but the March on August 24 revealed that it will be difficult for them to implement the plans. And if so , close them and Zelensky will sit and dream”, “If one sentence , THREE MORON IS POWER”, “I WRU in Luby scenario pondus, I Tsey, that scho our nedolugy nerd naplava myself I carry out properly samoubistvo Yak national dentist. For example, vamil comet BP Kultur. Cercle s tsogo drive seemed (doslfn not say) scho yakscho you do not need your culture, then th Vino no chogo lead can be just to self surrender I smerti Yak nation,” write outraged by such a blatant statement users.