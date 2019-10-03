The Network has ridiculed the poem Lavrov about the fires in Siberia

In social networks, his work is not appreciated.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has written a very strange poem on forest fires in the Siberian forests. The text posted on the page of the office Facebook, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.

Steaming the trunk of the pine, the Smoking barrel of the Berdan rifle,

Crackled in the forest fire, taiga was enveloped in smog.

And in the middle of the taiga hunting in the dugout

Coughed in her sleep a nondescript man.

Woke up, ran through the smoke, tipsy-topsy

Came across the Creek, fell to the water went down.

And then suddenly straight at him, as a German from the fog,

Bobby goes grandfather, a Forester.

And the shot drowned out the noise of distant trains,

Remained at the Creek a nondescript man.

In his pocket he found a box of matches

And a pack of cigarettes called “Smoke.”

We will remind, the most powerful forest fires in Russia this year raged in the Irkutsk region, Krasnoyarsk region and Yakutia. Last season in Russia burned more than 13 million hectares of forest. According to Greenpeace, fires 2019 were the most ambitious in the modern history of observations since 2001.

But the Russian authorities helped extinguish forest fires in remote areas due to the fact that the cost is higher than projected loss.

A poem by diplomat sparked sarcastic comments in the social network.

