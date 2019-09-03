The Network has ridiculed the recognition front, “monogenic” Putin
In the Internet ridiculed Russian President Vladimir Putin over the situation with the “snow cone lady” who ventured on the confession.
Footage leaked propagandist Dmitry Smirnov in Twitter.
“I tell you a secret, I’m not your ordinary clerk”: “the snow cone lady Putin” told why the President twice bought her ice cream pic.twitter.com/jaNSQ45gTx
— Dmitry Smirnov (@dimsmirnov175) August 31, 2019
“I tell you a secret, I’m not your ordinary clerk”: “the snow cone lady Putin” told why the President twice bought her ice cream,” the message reads.
Note that recognition was the reason for caustic comments from the users of the network.
“Fucking with people”, “naked rabbit and the circus around”, “good afternoon Colonel — the ice cream man”, “a condom is the same scumbag like this from the ice cream”, “Circus with horses and ice cream makers”, “because she has such a FSO”, “Yes, because it Fasny circus behind him goes,” they write.