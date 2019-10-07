The network has ridiculed the struggle for freedom of speech Shufrych for funny photos
The network has caused a storm of emotions and funny jokes picture of the people’s Deputy of the party opsi Nestor Shufrych. He wanted to Express their protest with taped mouth, and turned meme.
The first published photographer Jan Dobronogov on his page in Facebook. He signed a photo with a short phrase “each has its own protest”. In social network was filled with a stream of photojob and memes, where the Ukrainians beat the sealed mouth of the Shufrych.
Well-known lawyer Sergey Sternenko wrote on his page that Shufrich wearing your costume, in which he tells the truth. He also noted that it is terrible to imagine, that put OPSG Kivu and Medvedchuk. in the continued thought of a lawyer and wrote that this photo could be called “50 shades of Shufrych”, “I forgot the safe word”, “Shufrych showed elements of bdsm”.
After that, the Ukrainians proposed that the people’s Deputy from opsi to return the correct view from zakislenna after the fight eye.
It is worth Recalling that Shufrich decided black tape on his face to protest against the decision of National broadcasting Council to extend the licences granted to TV channels, which belong to Viktor Medvedchuk. The action of deputies from opsi failed immediately after its start, and a poster, which they hung in the Parliament disrupted other members.