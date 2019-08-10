The network has shown an unusual robber similar to Tilda Swinton
A rather unusual incident with the attacker happened the other day in the Saratov region, Russia. There, the attacker tried to steal mailboxes.
As reported in the local media recently, the network appeared the first details of this unusual theft. The object of thieves was the number 129/141 on the street Sokolova in the city of Saratov.
Thanks to the cameras which were installed in this house, could see the face of an attacker, and here began the most interesting.
After the tenants have watched the video, they saw there a well-known Hollywood actress Tilda Swinton, right, for some reason, bald and masculine.
Later it turned out that the tenants themselves allowed the attacker inside. After he rang the doorbell, someone opened the door for him, and this despite the fact that it was 2am…
After penetration into the entrance of a house, the man prudently propped the door with a stick that he had unlimited access to the crime scene. Then, pacing from the door to the street and Vice versa, the thief finally brought the whole block of mailboxes.
Probably the most funny fact is that he hid “the loot” in the bushes near the house, where it was theft. In fact, there they found the surprised inhabitants of the house.
So, the unfortunate tenant of the house was not lazy and went to local service to issue him a recording from surveillance cameras, after which he appealed to the local police, asking to find the attacker.