The network has shown how to look for children Kate Middleton and son Meghan Markle 20 years later (photo)
British Internet Cosmetify website dedicated to cosmetic products, decided to dream up and made “sketches” of the most Junior members of the Royal family — the great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II. According to the Mirror, using a computer program and a set of conceptual images, and the website showed children Kate Middleton and Prince William, and son, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they might be in twenty years.
So, the firstborn Kate and William and the future king Prince George, who is now six years old, in 27 years may look something like this — light and thinning like my father’s hair. His nose is the same as the mother.
The 25-year-old Princess Charlotte (which is now four years), as suggested by Cosmetify, the hair in the future darken and may become even darker shade than Kate. A graceful nose and piercing eyes will remain the same.
Prince Louis, who was not yet two years, in 22 years will be blond, like his dad. His eyes resemble the eyes of Kate, and the jaw, more square compared to its older brother, similar to the jaw of uncle William — who fell foul of Prince Andrew.
Six-month-old Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, inherited his father’s red hair but a darker shade. His hair will curl naturally, given the partly African-American origin of the mother. It will also be freckles, like Megan, and her eyes. And nose Archie will go to Harry.
At the same time the website gave the portrait another granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth — Savannah Phillips. The eldest daughter of Peter Phillips and Autumn Callie, her granddaughter Princess Anne for eight years. 30 it will resemble his mother — the same very light hair, eyes and nose. From her father she “will” lips.
However, not all netizens found the portraits of the youngest members of the family of the Queen is quite realistic. Someone thought that the grown up Prince George in a performance more reminiscent of the boyfriend of Barbie doll-Ken. And Princess Charlotte look like a vampire.
