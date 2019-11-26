The network has shown how Ukrainian drivers comply with the law about child safety seats
Not so long ago in Ukraine came into force the law on child seats in cars. According to him, a small child must be in the cabin in a corresponding seat, and noncompliance will face a fine. And now, as baby seats cost money, some Ukrainians decided to comply with the requirements of the state in a special way.
In the Internet appeared the picture of how the child was put into the car right on the sled and fastened seat belts. This picture was published on the account dtp.ua in the social network Instagram.
“Novi law about avtokresla.) Nashi znajduje vid iz situac.)”, with humor wrote in the caption to the photo.