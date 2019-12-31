The network has shown shocking photos Shulyavska bridge after repair
Facebook-blogger Bogdan Tytsky has published impressive pictures Shulyavska bridge after major repairs and the inspection of the mayor Vitaly Klitschko.
All of the photos he posted on Facebook page.
“At first I didn’t believe. So I went to check. This is a photo of the open Shulyavska bridge. And so under all the supports. The construction of the bridge was little more than a billion dollars…” — wrote Tytskikh.
Judging by the photos, as well as the road supports that must withstand for the project weight 8 trucks recorded simple wooden planks.
Users immediately began to comment on incriminating pictures and to Express their displeasure in the comments.
“Chinese build new cheaper, threw the citizens as suckers))))”, — wrote the user.
“Apparently there imported plywood, produced with nanotechnology. On this basis, the cost was increased twofold, and after the holidays, say that they will increase by 4 times,” — commented on the photo.
Your comment did not hesitate to leave and the head of the Department of municipal improvement of Kyiv city state administration Andriy Fishchuk. He argues that there are several types of mounting supports. One option with anchors which are concreted in pottermaniac. The second option — without the anchors, which have a flat base and project podobayutsya special compound SICA on the finished pottermaniac.
“At the time of the opening motion of all permanent supports were flooded and policy according to the draft,” said the official.