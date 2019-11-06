The network has teased a photo of the construction of a second Crimean bridge
In Kerch, in the Komsomol Park, the Russians built a second copy of the Krymsky bridge.
Arches will be installed today, November 4, writes UNIAN.
This became known from the post on Facebook, “of Chapter” administration of the occupied Kerch Sergey Borozdin. He also published the corresponding photo.
He writes that the art object will be an exact copy of the Crimean bridge in miniature long 55 meters. Occupying the head of the Kerch sure that this object is a “point of attraction” for residents and tourists.
We will remind that not so long ago in the Internet appeared fresh pictures of the Crimean bridge, but rather the traffic transport.
On new photographs shows that the construction does not enjoy great popularity.
“Lonely hanging brace” — published by the user RoksolanaToday&the Crimea on Twitter.
On the bridge there is almost no movement of vehicles, although occupazione the authorities of the Russian Federation believed that the bridge will use special popularity.