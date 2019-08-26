The network has teased a picture of the first grader, first day of school: before and after class
The girl looked as if they were not on the line, and in the Boxing ring.
The woman, who lives in Glasgow (Scotland) and has four children, posted a photo of her daughter Lucy after she returned from her first line. This writes The Metro.
A girl with an older brother
The mother photographed the daughter before leaving the house, (the academic year in Scotland starts at the end of August) and the next time the girl returned from school.
After the school day, the lush bow Lucy barely clung to the ruffled hair, the socks slipped from his knees. Her blouse was sleeping with his shoulders, and the girl herself looked as if he was fighting in the Boxing ring.
When mom asked Lucy what she did at school, she replied: “not much.”
When mom published pictures of Lucy, then the photos began to appear hundreds of comments: “she clearly had a bad day”, “the little Girl looks as if you’ve spent a few rounds in the Boxing ring”, “As I understand it”, “But with friends it was not boring”.
Here’s how Lucy looked after the first visit of the school:
Lucy before and after