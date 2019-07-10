The network has to laugh at the absurdity of the pearl from the Deputy of the state Duma
Elena Serova of the Russian astronaut and the Deputy of the state Duma said that seen from the International space station the shelling of Donbass Ukrainian military.
She announced this during the plenary session of the OSCE parliamentary Assembly 8 July, reports the Left Bank.
“The Ukrainian side allows himself, waving incomprehensible leaflets, and hysterically accusing Russia, while the Ukrainian army is committing real genocide against its own population. And it’s not allegations, these are real facts. Aboard the International space station with the naked eye I could see how bombs exploded and shells on the territory of Donbass and Lugansk. And they flew from the location of the Armed forces of Ukraine”, — loudly said Serov.
Astronaut was on the ISS in the period September 2014 — March 2015.
During this period in the Donbass continued active operations in the framework of the Russian-Ukrainian war.