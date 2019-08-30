The network is gaining a huge popularity of the cat breed Maine Coon
On the Internet more and more popularity is gaining the video with a huge Maine Coon, this cat is so harsh and powerful that the audience in wild delight. This handsome name is vivo (Vivo), and he is frighteningly brilliant.
If domestic cats are the Royal lineage, or vivo — their king!
The video became popular on the portal Reddit and brought in nearly 80 million views and 1.8 thousand reviews in which users admire the magnificent cat-giant and swore that he would have followed him to the edge of the world.
- I would follow that cat into battle.
- I would have jumped on this cat fight!
- This cat will lead millions, voluntarily or as slaves.
- Very majestic cat!
- He looks about 5% wolf.
- I thought the same thing… the cat-the werewolf!
- He looks as if ready to betray Mufasa.
- This is the most anthropomorphic cat I’ve ever seen.
- For a second I thought it was Hyper realistic fur suit.
- Very glad I was wrong.
- Yes, I also feel scared.
- Like if it could talk, it would have been smarter than all of us mortals.
- I half expected to open his mouth and speak to me like a fucking immortal divine essence of God!
- Vivo is a Maine Coon age in thousands of years.
- He looks older than the concept of time.
- Vivo means “alive” in Spanish, this makes me believe that he is an immortal creature that has been alive since the beginning of reality.
Also in the comments gave a link for Instagram of the Maine Coon, he has already signed up nearly 10 thousand people, in huge delight from a cat.