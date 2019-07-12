The Network is gaining popularity cartoon about Zelensky and Godunok
July 12, 2019 | News | No Comments|
After the scandal in Boryspil
Zelensky became the main character of the cartoon short
After the events in Boryspil, where the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was expelled from the courtroom of the Secretary of city Council Yaroslav Godunok.
Recall that after reading the biography of Godunok, Zelensky discovered he had a previous conviction for robbery. And because of this, the words “Go from here, Lord,” expelled from the hall.
READ A new twist in the case of the Russians, which in the US was jailed for stealing his own children