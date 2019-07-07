The network is laughing at the video, the cow played a steeper Lionel Messi
July 7, 2019 | News | No Comments|
A cow broke into the game and showed a couple of decent tricks
Incredible video involving animals often force network users to disclose their mouths in astonishment, but the Indian cow found than to surprise.
Write about it Scanost.
The footage of the video you can see how in the area Mardol Goa locals played football at the moment, as they were joined by a cow and showed excellent skills with the ball. The players shared their impressions:
“I guess in her past life she was a famous soccer player”.
hyser.com.ua