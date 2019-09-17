The network moved to tears by a video in which a dog helps rescuers dig out from the rubble…
A mother’s love a stray dog from India moved to tears by users. Organization animal help Animal Aid Unlimited was posted on YouTube a video that has gained over two million views. Rescuers received a signal that a dog is crying desperately in the ruins of collapsed after heavy rain building. Upon arrival, they saw a stray dog — a nursing mother. And realized that under the rubble remains of her pups. The dog was happy to meet people, realizing that they came to her aid, and showed them where to look.
According to Indian Express, together with rescuers she dug the earth with their paws, biting the rocks, trying to reach their children. The staff of Animal Aid feared that the puppies had died. However, the mother did not give up. And people continued to dismantle the barricade. In the end, they one by one pulled out of the ground a tiny, squeaky kids.
In the comments, people have admired the work of the organization. Said, that was crying while watching the video.
