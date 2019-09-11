The network moved video Smoking boy at a football match: it turned out that it’s not a baby
The network moved the video captured a soccer match in Turkey. During a friendly match between the teams of “Bursaspor” and “Fenerbahce” camera during the broadcast drew sitting on the podium two boys-fans, one of which is a casual smoke, “professional” puffing a cigarette. In this charity game was organized to raise funds for the fight against cancer and in favor of the sick, including cancer, children.
“Smoking boy” caused outrage among many users. The video received such a resonance that the Turkish journalists started to investigate and found the identity of “boy”. It turned out that in fact he is 36 years old. A man came to the stadium along with his son — and not with a school friend as many thought.
However, due to his unexpected fame on the Internet, this citizen of Turkey now, according to the newspaper Metro, may be in trouble with the police. Smoking in public places in Turkey, provisions a fine of 69 Turkish Lira (about $ 12).
