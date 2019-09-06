The network posted a database with phone numbers 419 million users of Facebook
On unprotected server found the database that was phone number more than 400 million users of Facebook related to their accounts, writes RTVi.
Of the 419 million records in the database relate to more than 133 million users in the United States, 18 million — from the UK and over 50 million are from Vietnam. The affiliation of the rest of the data is not installed. Next to the phone number is also listed Facebook ID — unique for each user value. With this information anyone can know what account is attached to a particular phone number.
TechCrunch verified the multiple records from the database by checking data with known phone numbers and Facebook ID. In addition, the editors used for unknown accounts, the password recovery feature, which partially shows the mobile number.
The representative of Facebook in conversation with CNN assured that found in the network database is outdated. Besides, according to him, there are many duplicate entries, so to talk about the data breach 419 million users prematurely.
In 2018 Facebook was at the center of the scandal with the leak of personal data of users of social networks. The company handed over information about 87 million people, analysts from Cambridge Analytica, who, as it turned out, worked in the interests of supporters and Brassica campaign of Donald trump.