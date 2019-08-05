The Network posted new shots of Nissan Patrol 2020
The Network posted new footage from the restyled SUV of the Japanese brand. It is expected that the sale of this model will arrive in the fall of this year.
Photos and video from the tests of the updated Nissan Patrol, our newspaper published a few days ago. For caught in Dubai car no shred of camouflage, but the frames themselves are blurred. Now on the YouTube channel Hasan Kutbi were quality shooting Patrol 2020 model year: this time the SUV hidden under a sheet, but to get an idea of how to change a Nissan’s flagship is still possible.
It was assumed that lights of the Patrol kept its shape, replacing the stuffing. But now it is clear – head optics in the model brand new, C-shaped. Fog has not disappeared, as previously thought, but they are different. Tail lights stretched out, on top of added a massive chrome plate. Have a Nissan Patrol got a new grille and bumpers.
The interior of the SUV are still classified. Most likely, inside changed the steering wheel and multimedia system. The advent of new materials also cannot be ruled out.
According to preliminary data, the engines of the model are the same: in the middle East “Japanese” is available with petrol 4.0 V6 and 5.6 V8 with a capacity of 275 and 400 HP respectively, both are paired with a seven-speed “automatic”. Drive – rear or full. By the way, something where the Patrol is still a version with a souped-up Nismo to 428 HP V8 engine, but we don’t know whether to keep “charged” version.
It is expected that Nissan will position the transformed Patrol as a restyled model, and not as a SUV next generation. Meanwhile, the current flagship factory index Y62 released already in 2010, the previous restyling he experienced in 2014.
The official premiere of the Patrol-2020 should pass this fall. First, the refreshed SUV will appear in the Middle East, then probably upgrade the versions destined for Australia and the United States (on the American market a model called the Armada).