The Network reacted photoshopped pics on the political ambitions of Ivo Bobul

В Сети отреагировали фотожабами на политические амбиции Иво Бобула

He predict a great political future.

Thursday, June 27, it became known that 66-year-old singer, people’s artist of Ukraine Ivo Bobul goes to the Verkhovna Rada. Ivan is a candidate on the lists of the party “Patriot”, which is a political and public figure Mykola Golomsha, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Informant.

In the list of party singer took an honorable fifth place.

Of course, social networks are actively discussing and joking over the singer’s decision to go to the deputies. Those who literally grew up on the songs Ivo, support the artist and wrote that now the country will live differently. And the singer will surpass Zelensky, and Vakarchuk, as life experience has more. With regard to the political, all the above not so much. Of course, I remembered Mikhail Poplavsky, saying that his this news “strained”. Believe it or not, this news dragged and participation of Sofia Rotaru in Atlas Weekend, writing: “Sofia Rotaru headliner on the Atlas, Ivo Bobul goes to Parliament, Viktor Pavlik was separated from his wife. There Zibrov? Belonojko? Lily Of Sandulesa?”. There was a lot of ridicule, but I don’t think Ivo Bobul they somehow disappoint or stop on the way to politics.

Earlier, we reported that after Sergey Pritula and Nikolai Tischenko in the list of one of the parties appeared Alexander skichko. The presenter will go to the Rada on the majority district from party “the servant of the people”. Svyatoslav Vakarchuk presented his party’s “Voice” and held its first Congress.

How not to draw attention to the beautiful hair Bobul

Ivo has now become a superhero for the people of Ukraine

Someone thinks the singer of “your man”

There is a fear that Bobul confuse the cards “the Servant of the people” and “Voice”

Vocal-instrumental Glad. Sounds good, right?

Jokes and assumptions proved to be too much

How can you not remember the Star

And a bit of extravaganza swing

Everybody knows which often acts Bobul?

And Ivo Bobul?

Until someone is joking, it works

Tremble “wailing” and “green”

And where without them, so the list was full

Many have compared the Parliament with a circus

You know all the jokes eventually become a reality

