The network realized how Bochkareva was able to lose 60 pounds
Netizens suspect that Russian actress Natalia Bochkareva, who recently caught in a scandal with drugs, could lose 60 kg, consuming illegal substances.
The star of the show “Happy together” after the information about her paralysis has published photos in social networks, signing his words, the Russian philosopher of the XIX century, Pyotr Chaadaev.
Subscribers appreciated the appearance of the actress and supported her and advised to fight injustice. But there were angry fans. They believe that Bochkareva could kill a man while driving drunk.
In addition, the networks believe that 60 pounds in a year, the actress has not dropped as truthfully as you said.
“After dramatically lost weight from 120 kg when he starred in “Happy together” once burned, I started to eat shit, a simple method is so fast not to lose weight”, write in the network.
“I think the secret for such a slender figure, a form, appearance. The secret is out” — laugh the commentators and I called a drug addict.
Recall that she Bochkareva denied any involvement in drugs.
