The Network released a new trailer for “Terminator: Dark destiny”
In the vast web published a new official trailer for “Terminator: the Dark fate.” The story tells the viewer about the return of the heroine of the first parts of Sarah Connor.
The heroine decided to come back to become part of the team that confronts the cyborg T-1000, made of liquid metal. The Director’s chair of “Terminator: the Dark fate” took Tim Miller, while Creator of the original tape James Cameron took on the role of producer. In addition to Arnold Schwarzenegger, the audience will also be able to watch on the screen, Linda Hamilton, Gabriel Luna and some other celebrities.
First performer of the role of Sarah Connor in a candid interview said that he spent over a year training for the reconstruction of an image of the heroine to continue the “Terminator”.