The Network released photos from the filming of “Ghostbusters 3”
On the Internet was published a photo taken at the filming of “Ghostbusters 3”. The Director of the film was made by Jason Reitman, the son of the Creator of the first parts of the tape.
Among the performers of the main roles was grace Mak-Kenn Finn Wolfhard that is already known to the audience thanks to the appearance in the movie “Captain marvel”, “It”, and others. The story tells the public about the single mother who is raising children alone. In addition, the role in the sequel to “Ghostbusters” got Sigourney weaver and Paul Rudd. It is not excluded that in the third part invited Dan Aykroyd and bill Murray, is familiar from the first two episodes.
It is still unknown how the new heroes are connected with the storyline of the previous parts. The official premiere of “Ghostbusters 3” will take place no earlier than 2020.