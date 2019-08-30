The network reported pregnant Mogilev: what happened actually
“Natalia Mogilevskaya pregnant with first-born”, — reported by some media, referring to the video with the singer, which was published in the official Instagram account of the TV channel “STB”.
Fans of the singer considered under the pink dress, rounded tummy, and decided that Natalia is waiting for the firstborn, began in the comments to congratulate her on the happy event and try to calculate the father of the unborn child. After all, the last time she appeared in public with different men. She attributed the novel with a star of a world Opera Alexander Tsymbalyuk, with whom she performed together on stage.
Soon the video was removed. Natalie, not just saying that dreams of a happy family and children, personal life has not commented. And it could hardly please a similar “sensation”. Surrounded by the singer’s claim that the shooting was in the wrong angle.
Very soon she will be mom.
