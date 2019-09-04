The Network scoffed at “polling stations” in the annexed Crimea
The picture shows one of the polling stations.
In the Crimea on 8 September, the occupiers carried out the election of deputies in the so-called “state Council,” reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the Facts.
Photos, about how local authorities are preparing for voting in Facebook has published Taras Lyubimov.
The picture shows a polling station No. 11, located in the village of Zolotaya Balka near Sevastopol.
“The polling station” the settlement was placed in a metal container in one of the courtyards. On the door hung a sign and timetable, printed on the copier. Next put two toilets, there is some construction.
“Another polling station. Zolotaya Balka, first division. It’s a disgrace! Despite the fact that quite a number of stands good club house, no repairs. According to the elders of the village of Olga Petrovna, the young people do not want to go on elections” — written by Lyubimov.
Photo of the Assault in the village where I propose to vote to residents of the Peninsula for their future, tweeted a well-known blogger RoksolanaToday&the Crimea.
“Sebastopol, village Assault, 2019. And you have such polling station? If you don’t go to the polls polling station will come to You.
The invitation to this thing called”modular building”, — the blogger writes.