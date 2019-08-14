The network shocked appearance tori spelling and Jennie Garth
The appearance of the actress caused a heated discussion.
After the release of the first series of the TV series “Beverly hills, 90210” the main actors of the tape were again often to please their fans easier. In particular, regularly attend social events tori spelling and Jennie Garth, who performed in the show as Donna and Kelly. The stars appeared at the ceremony Teen Choice Awards, where the awards celebrate the heroes of the younger generation.
In front of photographers tori and Jenny appeared in bright clothes: spelling chose red carpet dress with a print of sunflowers, which complements the black strap, the choker and bracelet. In turn, Garth expressed a preference for a mini actress appeared at the event in a short pink dress.
However, many fans did not appreciate the efforts of the stars. In particular, network nines criticized not only the outfits of celebrities and their appearance.
“I think Jenny and tori plastic only harm, never know them now,” “Yeah, time does not spare them”, “They are like a wax doll”, “Look, of course, very bad,” wrote the network.