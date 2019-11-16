The network showed a charming motorcycles VW Beetle
Enthusiast has collected unusual motorcycles using parts from the VW Beetle.
These Volkspods built using parts from the Volkswagen Beetle. The work of Brent Walker look very interesting and fun.
Just built two similar Volkspods, whose body is made of the front wings of the Beetle.
As the power plant used tiny motors, Volkswagen 79cc mounted on a tubular steel frame. Volkspods installed on 13-inch wheels, shod in big tires.
Walter declares that the power Volkspods is 6.5 HP Unusual motorcycle is painted in the authentic, for the Beetle of the first generation, of color. One instance has birch-green hue, and the other painted in blue tones. The Beetle fender also added the controls and the seat, special footrest.
Netizens say that these unusual vehicles look extremely fun and different. The creation of the first Volkspods Walter started less than a year ago.
It is worth noting that the second copy of the motorcycle looks more thought out and gracefully through the use of original foot pegs from VW.
Volkspods so much in social networks that some users said that would not refuse to spend money on them.