The network showed a drag battle between Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and Skoda vRS Kodiaq
October 7, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
On YouTube channel “Car Wow”, there was a video of drag race of two SUVs — the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and Kodiaq Skoda vRS.
In equipping American SUV Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is a 2.0-liter turbo engine, issuing 272 HP and 400 Nm of torque.
The Czech Skoda vRS Kodiaq boasts a 240-horsepower turbocharged engine with a displacement of 2.0 liters with a maximum torque of 500 Nm.
It is worth noting that both SUVs have all-wheel drive and automatic transmission.
In the end, at the distance of ¼ mile was the first Skoda vRS Kodiaq. His time was 14.8 seconds, while the result of Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 15 seconds.
After that the American jeep is noticeably easier, removing all the doors and some other elements of the body, and again staged a drag race.