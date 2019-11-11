The Network showed a new Volkswagen Corrado
In social networks there were photos of the updated Volkswagen Corrado.
Recall, the production supercar was organized 30 years ago. Now compare with the legendary model in two cars. Corrado was and still is unique due to its interesting and sporty appearance. Note that the car is made in the most dynamic form factor.
To create the car used the platform of the VW Group A2. Interesting the exterior was provided with a long front overhang of the body, as well as unconventionally raised the rear of the car. This is most clearly evident in the ascent of the window sill line.
Under the hood can be installed range of engines, capacity of 178 and 190 horsepower respectively. Paired with each engine running manual transmission. For acceleration to 100 kilometers per hour the car takes 7 seconds.