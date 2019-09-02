The Network showed the evolution of interior Chevrolet Corvette
In 67 years of existence, the model has changed a lot.
Last month, Chevrolet introduced the Corvette Stingray in 2020 after many years of absence, prototypes and countless applications for registration of trademarks, which showed the company’s commitment to creating a mid-engined sports car. With the new layout of the chassis has a completely new interior, unlike anything that ever happened in the Corvette. It is focused on the driver with a clear division between him and the passenger. But it was not always so. The interior of the Corvette has changed dramatically over its 67-year history, and its appearance.
The guys from Budget Direct came up with a series of sketches to show how to develop the interior of the Corvette with the appearance of a sports car in 1953, showing each generation of Corvette from C1 to C8. The first three generations of Corvette had a very symmetrical appearance with the instrument panel in the center. So it was as long as C4 does not appear in 1984 when Chevrolet engineers first pondered the layout with the emphasis on the driver, carefully dividing passenger and driver seat. Later in C5 and C6 the division relented, and then was separated internal part of C7.
Despite the fact that the interior of the Corvette has changed, he is not so different. Yes, it became much harder than ever before, with more information available to the driver, but still have the steering wheel, radio, speedometer and tachometer, and controls HVAC.
Each sketch is a window into different eras of not only Corvette, but also of the car. The Corvette is an icon, and for many owners the interior is a second home.