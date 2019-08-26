The Network showed the fight the most vicious crocodiles of Australia
In Australia tourists in Northern territory was captured on video the fight between two crocodiles. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to the Daily Mail.
The footage, shot while walking on the Adelaide river, you can see how a six-metre CROC named Dominator taunt bait. He unsuccessfully tries to catch a prey, after which it approaching the second crocodile Brutus in length, 5.5 meters.
The reptile bites the Dominator’s tail and begins the fight. Reptiles several times pounce on each other and swim away.
According to an eyewitness, this is not the first clash of animals. Brutus and Dominator are the most powerful inhabitants of the river, so he does not exclude that in the future they may again attack each other. The first time the fray began, the Dominator, the younger male.
The publication calls the Dominator and Brutus “the most vicious crocodiles of Australia”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in the Indonesian province of North Sulawesi is a five-meter crocodile named Murray dragged to his cage and got eaten alive to feed him meat woman-biologist — 44-year-old Deisi of Tuva. The reptile tore off the woman’s hands and tore body.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter