The Network showed the “naked” dress of stars in which an ordinary woman could “neither sit nor…
Sometimes beauty requires women are not only victims, but also some courage because of the risk of being misunderstood by the General public. But celebrities are deliberately provocation to attract attention, says Marie Claire.
The publication has decided to choose a few dresses that are quite appropriate on the red carpet, but unlikely to be useful for walking on Khreshchatyk or a trip to the metro.
RoseMcGowan, MTV Video Music Awards, 1998
4 years after the debut of the dresses with pins, rose McGowan definitely “surpassed” Liz Hurley on the courage and frankness of his attire. It is difficult to find in the fish in networks of the good witch Paige Matthews from “Charmed.”
But when you’re the girlfriend of Marilyn Manson, you can not ask, who or what inspired you to such an absurd outfit, you will agree. I especially want to note how love was thought out this stellar “family-look”: – print bikini rose in exactly the same leopard motif costume of her companion.
JenniferLopez42nd Annual Grammy Awards, 2000
It seems that neither before nor after j-Lo failed to impress the audience more than it did in 2000-m to year at the annual ceremony Grammy. Translucent green dress, holding the girl, no, not on parole, but one of the only massive brooches, pinned… much below the navel, all still remember.
Especially how the edges of the outfit strove to swing open whenever the star began to move. This instance of work, Versace has surpassed all past and upcoming outfits, because given a space for erotic fantasies, what not to, even if just to walk the red carpet in a bikini and Topless.
Iggy Azalea, MTV EMA’s 2013
This is the case when naked dress better not to move. What happens if you ignore this rule — hip-hop singer Iggy Azalea learned the hard way. For obvious reasons it is impossible to show a photo, which shows the result of this experience.
But what is, is enough to finish the rest in the imagination (or use the search by images). The excellent celebrity is that the fact that it was in Amsterdam…
MileyCyrus, amFAR Inspiration Gala, 2014
Miley Cyrus decided that the conservative bottom is more than enough. Indeed, to sit in this outfit is much better than, say, fish in the grid rose McGowan. But the top of the outfit raises questions: what is it? The Gothic version of Priseltsi suit of leeloo from “the Fifth Element”?
Or the girl mixed up the red carpet with a red room of pain? How this design would look when Miley decides to sit down, it’s hard to imagine.
Bella Hadid at Cannes, 2016
New century — new classics. This red dress Alexandre Vauthier Couture has a good chance to become the next standard of honesty, overshadowing the pins from Versace sample in 1994. 19-year-old (at the time) Bella Hadid, one of the top highest-paid models, went on to conquer Cannes.
Well, how else to draw attention to themselves on the red carpet, which with you are Vanessa Paradis pregnant or Blake lively? In fact, Belle was able to repeat the success of Iggy Azalea in 2014. The dress that the younger Hadid is beautifully posed in front of the guests and the photographers were not intended for walking and especially stairs.
As previously reported “FACTS”, actress Meriem Uzerli, who played Hürrem Sultan in the series “Magnificent century”, struck the reporter transparent dress at the opening of the Cannes film festival.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter