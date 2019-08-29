The Network showed the twin-engine Mazda MX-3
The existence of the Japanese coupe Mazda MX-3, perhaps, many have forgotten, but after you watch the video below, this model will not go out of my head for a long time.
This particular MX-3 belongs to an enthusiast in Canada. About it it became known thanks to youtube channel Hoonigan Daily Transmission. Likely, the car will be one of the craziest cars we have ever met.
In front of the coupe is a 1.8-liter six-cylinder engine Mazda K8 turbo, fitted with a massive turbo, driving the front wheels. This engine would make any MX-3 is the absolute champion in any race, but the owner was not particularly pleased with what he has. Thus, he decided that it would be nice to install a 2.5-liter V6 turbocharged.
He didn’t just replace the motor and equipped with a Mazda MX-3 the second unit, the second turbocharger and twelve cylinders. Their power is total of 900 HP
What is particularly impressive is that the owner can control the car in three ways: with the front motor off the back, in this case, it has front-wheel drive; rear involved on and off the front, giving rear-wheel drive; and, last but not least, both engines work simultaneously, delivering power to all four wheels and driving two separate gear selector. It is truly a sight to behold.