The network spread a video of the chase for the runaway ostrich
August 13, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
The fastest bird in the world almost caused an accident on the highway
The inhabitants of the South-Western Chinese province had the opportunity to see the ostrich in the middle of the street.
The ostrich does not once ran into the road, thereby creating an emergency situation. A half-hour ostrich returned to its owner. It turned out, the bird was just afraid of the guests, and escaped from the yard.
Loading...
READ Unknown demanded a ransom for the missing in Syria, the head of the movement 'Alternative' Oleg Melnikov (PHOTO)