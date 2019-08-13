The network spread a video of the chase for the runaway ostrich

August 13, 2019
Сеть облетело видео погони за сбежавшим страусом

The fastest bird in the world almost caused an accident on the highway

The inhabitants of the South-Western Chinese province had the opportunity to see the ostrich in the middle of the street.

The ostrich does not once ran into the road, thereby creating an emergency situation. A half-hour ostrich returned to its owner. It turned out, the bird was just afraid of the guests, and escaped from the yard.

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.