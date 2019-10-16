The Network started talking about the wedding, Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias
This was hinted Anna Kournikova.
38-year-old Anna Kournikova and 44-year-old Enrique Iglesias has been together for about 18 years! However, until now the most private couple in Hollywood are not married. However, perhaps the most awaited event happened the other day.
To such conclusion came the fans, seeing changes in the profile Instagram Kournikova. And the thing is that for many years Anna was signed in the social network as the “Anna Kournikova”. And on the days the athlete changed his name to “Anna Kournikova-Iglesias”. Fuels the rumors and the ring on the same finger, which is rarely glimpsed in the photo Kournikova. However, the speculation of fans of Anna and Enrique tradezone ignore.