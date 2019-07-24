The network was amused by a dog like Hachiko and Richard Gere
Everyone remembers the story about the Japanese dog breed Akita inu named Hachiko.
The dog was a loyal friend to a Japanese teacher who got him as a puppy. Hachiko followed and met his master at the train station, where the teacher went to the University to work. But one day he never came back. But the faithful dog continued to visit the station and wait for his man. This continued until the death of Hachiko, who died 9 years after his man, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to hyser.com.ua.
Japanese Hachiko, who lived in the early twentieth century, became a national treasure and scientific phenomenon in Japan. He even erected a monument on the same spot where the dog sat and waited for the return of his master.
Television the story of Hachiko looks almost the same. Only the teacher is not Japanese, the story is more modern and the details differ slightly from the real. And invariably one — cry all. The film is filled with drama, all pity a true friend who can’t accept the fact of death of a comrade. And such devotion is not even on your own.
And if always at the mention of Hachiko people have mixed feelings of melancholy and sadness, because each is a story of friendship and death with something of his own, but now netizens laugh. And all because of leading actor in the film “Hachiko: the Most loyal friend” with Richard Gere.
The fact that the network “walks” a picture of a dog, which is painfully similar to Richard Gere and Hachiko at the same time.
The coincidence is amazing. And it can not make you smile.