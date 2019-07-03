The network was amused by the picture of a strict Mama cat
The kitten clearly had other plans.
One of the users popular online Reddit under the nickname Alendelonodekolon has posted a picture called “the return of the prodigal son.” The photo shows how the cat carries in the teeth of their offspring, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
Internet users look to the mother-cat recalled their own history of childhood and became an occasion for jokes. “She’s like my mom who is getting ready to ask me a beating,” wrote one Reddit user in the comments.
“When you just want to play with your friends for another 5 minutes, but it’s time to go home,” said another. “This pet just ate a week’s supply of food and half the contents of the cat tray, the next few days with him you will sit!” – laughed the third.
A few days post Alendelonodekolon gathered more than 20 thousand views and hundreds of comments.