The network was amused by the ridiculous typo in the post Lyashko

The leader of Radical party Oleg Lyashko made a funny typo in the post about the appointment of President Vladimir Zelensky heads of regional state administrations.

A post with a typo in the published Twitter policy.

So, instead of the word “obtain” in the publication used the word “obscene”.

This typo did not go unnoticed by the users of the Network have begun to actively comment on the post.

At the same time on the Facebook page Lyashko published the post without a typo.

