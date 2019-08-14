The network was captivated by the reaction of a dog on a bone

Сеть покорила реакция собаки на косточку

Just look at these “happy” dance.

The Network is gaining popularity video with a dog that delighted with the new purchased toys. At first she sniffed it hesitantly, but after jump start and fun to twist the tail, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to facenews.ua.

For a couple of hours the video gained almost a million hits.

