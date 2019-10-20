The network was captivated by the reaction of the cub on autumn leaves
Dearer nowhere.
If you haven’t made a fun autumn photo shoot, these shots will inspire you to plunge into the yellow and Golden leaves from head, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to lux.fm.
Magic 11-week-old lion cub named Karis recently taken out for a walk in the Park, the Safari Park, Blair Drummond in Scotland. And this resulted in the most magical shots ever!
Small dived into a pile of autumn leaves, juggled and jumped happily. And the employee of the Park followed the animals and took a very cute and furry photo shoot. It is uplifting at a high level in a matter of seconds!