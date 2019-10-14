The network was moved by the footage, the dog teaches life little Cheetah
Network touched by the video, as dogs are taught cheetahs independent living. Touching movie, as played by two animals of different breeds, scattered all over the Internet. About it reports the UNIAN.no.
Internet users and then share the funny situations that happen in the animal world. People knowingly treat animals with great warmth, because our smaller brothers evoke the genuine emotions so often amused us with his behavior.
This time the journalists of the TV channel “1+1” did a special story, which tells about the education of the cubs, dogs. This practice of education is carried out in a American zoo in Cincinnati.
A small predator Chris 13 weeks, and she’s just starting to get acquainted with your four-legged mentor Remus.
As you know, the dog was taken from the local shelter. The guards of the zoo are sure that the dog will not only be good company to the little Cheetah, but will also teach independent living.
How to tell the caretakers, Chris your neighbor happy, constantly encourages him to games, and the night clings to shaggy. In turn, Remus quickly took custody of his younger friend and has already managed to teach her to drink from a bowl, instead of asking bottle.
It should be noted that the practice in the zoo used for the first time. Usually, dogs and cheetahs get along well, can divide the cage for years, and only when such a neighborhood animal tired, the Rangers accommodated.