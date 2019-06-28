The network was shocked by the size of the rats on the shelves of Moscow supermarkets (video)
In the Internet appeared the video, in which the workers of one of the most popular Russian supermarkets “Pyaterochka” fighting the hordes of rodents. Recall that in one of Kiev bakeries buyers also noticed a rat.
We are talking about the “roundabout” in one area of Moscow — Chertanovo.
The video shows how several of the store employees, armed with improvised means, went on the hunt for rats, which are quietly located on the shelves with the products. Trying to kill the rodents with sticks, the workers only dispersed them. Rats scattered around the trading floor and back office. The staff of the supermarket continued to catch them. Judging by the fact that trading point for technical reasons closed for three days, hunting was not crowned with much success.
Greetings from “the five” pic.twitter.com/CUGJlksIch
— Schaden (@ShadenFM) June 28, 2019
Network resent what he saw. People write: “Shock!!!”; “Horror!!”; “And they tout fresh products!”
The store promised to investigate and did not rule out that rats have infiltrated the basement.
And recently in Kiev, in one of the capital’s shopping at the cave the cat had eaten the meat directly on the counter of the store.
