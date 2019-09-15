The network won a cat who knows how to read books
In Istra there is a cat-bibliophile. It is a day can not live without reading. Video read Peach conquers social media users. Mistress says — ABC pet was not taught, a hobby became addicted myself.
Pet cat Peach especially loves to turn the pages and makes it nose. The hostess always posting photos and videos of cat-bibliophile in the social network.
“He literally falls asleep on the books. Likes to sit on the windowsill, where are the books,” — said Olga Dudoladova.
According to her, pet hours can inhale the smell of pages and binding. Sometimes Olga even think he can read. Sometimes, without departing looks on the page. Hairy bibliophile appeared in the house of Olga accidentally. The woman saw the ad in social networks. Fell in love at first sight.
“I saw how the eyes of the Peach, then he was even younger, and realized that I had found my cat,” said the hostess.
And then it turned out — they have much in common. The cat loves books, and Olga is a librarian. Coincidence or not — favorite author “mustache” — the Czechs. Peach sniffs most often the works of this author, and Olga, the employee of the library named after Chekhov. The son of a famous trainer of Yury kuklacheva Dmitry’m sure is no accident.
“Intuitive man and animal choose each other according to the similarity of temperament. The owner is a librarian, she could not choose anyone but this wonderful red treasures. A way of life akin to the interests of the cat, so pet love of books, smell of paper, the rustle of the pages and thirst for knowledge,” — said Dmitry Kuklachev.
If you develop the abilities of a cat, Peach could become a circus performer. Because Kuklacheva create their own rooms based on the habits of animals. It is the main principle of work of trainers.
However, Olga Dudoladova about the career of Peach wonder. Recognized, pet — “sociophobe”. Strangers do not like, so the star of the circus it become. Peach prefers to be alone with books.