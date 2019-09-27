The network won photo of a dancing cat from Japan: it poses unique
Social network stormed a new hero — three-year-old cat Chaco from Japan. How is it different from other furry instagram models? Photos of Chaco captured in artsy poses that make him look like a graceful ballerina, a badass breakdancer or just a regular otvyaznyh parties.
Chaco does not slip into obscurity: his life in Instagram following of more than 23 thousand subscribers!
Account Wakaponsan dancing boy Chaco shares with his sister Suzuka. It presents almost 1.5 thousand photos and a short video of beautiful and playful cats.
Chaco found in the cat cafe “Animal Aid” in the town of Ageo. In this charity institution live picked up on the street cats that have nowhere to attach. In Instagram the owner of Chaco told me that he had noticed it, sacrificing café cat food. Without any hesitation he took the cat, and now regularly pleases its subscribers with a dizzying pirouettes.