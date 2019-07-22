The network won the Beagle with a dog pattern on the back

Сеть покорил бигль с узором собаки на спине

She looks very cute.

When Shannon Austin bought a Beagle puppy, she admired the new member of the family and beautiful spots covering its fur, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to zoobusiness.kiev.ua.

However, some time later, a resident of Yorkshire (England) noticed a few spots on the back of her pet hazel changed shape and merged into one big spot.

Oddly enough, but this new spot is very similar to the picture of the dog and also the Beagle. Shannon I’m not sure whether there will be a picture of a Beagle for life, but while she enjoyed taking pictures of her unusual pet and removes it on video.

